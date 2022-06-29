Telangana: Yoga, meditation gets into school academic calendar

Hyderabad: Students of all classes will now have to practise Yoga and meditation in the school assembly or later in the classroom for five minutes daily.

The School Education department which released the academic calendar for 2022-23 on Wednesday, has made Yoga and meditation a part of the calendar.

According to the calendar issued to all schools affiliated to the State board, the Formative Assessment (FA)-I exams are to be conducted by July 21 and FA-II by September 5. The Summative Assessment (SA)-I exams are scheduled from November 1 to 7. While the FA-III is to be held by December 21, the FA-IV should be conducted by January 31, 2023 for classes X and February 28 for classes I to IX.

Similarly, the SA-II for classes I to IX have been scheduled from April 10 to 17, 2023 and pre-final exams for class X will be held before February 28 and the SSC Board Exams are in March, 2023.

The last working day for the academic year is April 24, 2023 and there will be summer vacation from April 25 to June 11, 2023.

The department has scheduled Dasara vacation from September 26 to October 10, Christmas vacation for missionary schools from December 22 to 28 and Sankranthi vacation for non-missionary schools from January 13 to 17, 2023.

All schools will have no bag day on every third Saturday in the month. To improve English communication skills, the schools have been asked to allot one period in a week for communicative skills in English for all classes. This period may include newspaper reading, storytelling, storybook reading and drama/skit etc., in English.

Emphasis is also laid on co-curricular subjects with 14 periods per week for primary, nine for upper primary and eight for high schools, allocated for co-curricular subjects-physical and health education, work and computer education, value education and life skills, art and cultural education. Students will also have informal assessment in these subjects.