Telangana: Youngster axed to death in Sangareddy

Sudeep (victim) was reportedly in love with Arun's sister and this is suspected to be the motive for the attack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Sangareddy: A youngster hacked another youth to death at Pechergadi Thanda in Kohir Mandal on Wednesday.

The victim was Kethavath Sudeep (19) while the accused was Arun (19). Sudeep was reportedly in love with Arun’s sister, which is suspected to be the motive for the attack. Despite being warned, Sudeep allegedly continued to be in contact with the girl. Irked over this, Arun allegedly attacked him with an axe in full public view.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Area Hospital.