Telangana: Youth hangs self after wife’s death in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:56 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Rajanna- Sircilla: Unable to accept his wife’s death, Kodimunja Prashanth, 25, of Nerella of Thangallapalli mandal, died, allegedly by suicide.

Prashanth’s wife had passed away of ill-health nearly two months ago. Prashanth, who was upset since then, was found hanging in his home on Friday.

Neighbors, who found him, alerted the police. The body was shifted to the Sircilla hospital for autopsy, while a case was registered.