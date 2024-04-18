Telangana’s Abhaya in final of FNCC Tennis Tournament

18 April 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Abhaya Vemuri marched into the singles final of the FNCC All India Women’s 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the semifinal clash, the State player downed second seed, Anjali Rathi of Haryana in a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory. In the other semifinal, Akanksha Nitture cruised past Prabha Arunkumar Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-0 to progress into the summit clash.

In the doubles semifinals, the pair of Akanksha Nitture from Maharashtra and Yubrani Banerjee from West Bengal beat Sonal Pathi of Maharashtra and Anjali Rathi of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 7-6 (4) and will meet the Bihar duo of Medhavi Singh and Ayushi Singh, who defeated Arti Muniyan and Chandana Potuguri 6-2, 6-3.

Results: Semifinals: Singles: Akanksha Nitture (6) bt Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (4)(TN) 6-1, 6-0; Abhaya Vemuri (TS) bt Anjali Rathi(2) (HR) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Doubles: Akanksha Nitture (MH)/ Yubrani Banarjee (WB)(1) bt Sonal Pathi (MH)/Anjali Rathi (TN) 6-1, 7-6 (4); Medhavi Singh (BR)/Ayushi Singh (BR) bt Arti Muniyan (TN)/Chandana Potuguri (AP) 6-2, 6-3.