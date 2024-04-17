Abhaya in semifinals of FNCC tournament

In the quarterfinal clash, she defeated Statemate Rishita Basireddy 7-6 (3),6-4 to progress into the last four stage of the competition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 09:15 PM

In the quarterfinal clash, she defeated Statemate Rishita Basireddy 7-6 (3),6-4 to progress into the last four stage of the competition.

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Abhaya Vemuri stormed into the singles semifinals of the FNCC All India Women’s 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinal clash, she defeated Statemate Rishita Basireddy 7-6 (3),6-4 to progress into the last four stage of the competition.

Also Read Congress tried to stop live telecast of Sita Rama Kalyanam, says Laxman

In the other clash, top-seed Sonal Paygonda Patil suffered a loss to six-seed Akanksha Nitture 4-6, 2-6.

In the doubles event, the Telangana pair of Abhaya Vemuri and Apurva Vemuri downed Karnataka duo of Bharathiyana Babu Reddy and Sonicka Jadeesh 6-0, 6-4 to move into the quarterfinals.

Results: Singles: Quarterfinals: Akanksha Nitture (6) bt Sonal Paygonda Patil (1) 6-4, 6-2; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (4)(TN) bt Pooja Ingale (MH) 6-3, 6-1; Abhaya Vemuri (TS) bt Rishita Basireddy (TS) 7-6 (3),6-4; Anjali Rathi (2) (HR) bt Kashish Bhatia (7) (DL) 7-6 (5), 6-2; Doubles:Pre-quarterfinals: Akanksha Nitture (MH)/ Yubrani Banarjee (WB) (1) bt Laksmi Prabha (TN)/ SR Ananya (TN) 4-6, 6-0, 17-15; Abhaya Vemuri (TS)/Apurva Vemuri (TS) bt Bharathiyana Babu Reddy(KA)/Sonicka Jadeesh (KA) 6-0, 6-4; Pooja Ingale (MH)/ Ishwari Matere (MH)(3) bt Harshini Viswanadh (AP)/ CNL Sarvani (AP) 6-1, 6-1; Sonal Pathi (MH)/Anjali Rathi (TN) bt Akruti Sonkusure (MH)/Saili Thakker (GJ) 6-1, 6-0; Arti Muniyan (TN)/Chandana Potuguri (AP) bt Sruthi Nanajkar (MH)/Sanchitha Nagarkar (MH) 6-1, 6-1; Vidhi Jani (GJ)/Samaira Malik (DL) bt Sejal Bhutada (MH)/Tanushri Pandey (UP) (4) 6-0, 6-2; Sama Chevika Reddy (TS)/Lavanyaa Sree Krishnan(TN) bt Sai Dedeepya(TS)/Vaishnavi Vakiti (TS) 6-3,7-5; Medhavi Singh(BR)/Ayushi Singh(BR) bt Sanya Yadav(OD)/Ananya Yadav(OD) 6-2, 6-0.