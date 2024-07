Telangana’s Dharani, Maanya bag sailing medals

Telangana sailors Laveti Dharani and Maanya Reddy clinched bronze medals in ILCA 6 women and ILCA 4 categories respectively in the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 11:12 PM

All medal winners of the sailing championship in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Telangana sailors Laveti Dharani and Maanya Reddy clinched bronze medals in ILCA 6 women and ILCA 4 categories respectively in the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week at EME Sailing Club, Hyderabad recently.

In the ILCA 6 women’s event, Ritika Dangi secured the top spot followed by Neha Thakur in second and Dharani in third. While, in ILCA 4 girls, Maanya finished third, with Shagun Jha and Somya Singh Patel taking first and second positions respectively.

Results: ILCA 4 (Girls):1. Shagun Jha (MP), 2. Somya Singh Patel (MP), 3. Maanya Reddy (TS); ILCA 6 (Women): 1. Ritika Dangi (MP/Navy), 2. Neha Thakur (MP), 3. Laveti Dharani (TS); ILCA 6 (Men): 1. Bikram Mohapatra (OD/Army), 2. Ram Milan Yadav (MP), 3. Deelip Kumar (BR/Army); 470 (Mixed): 1. Shraddha Verma/RK Sharma (MH/Navy), 2. Uma Chauhan/Sudhanshu Sekhar (MH/Navy), 3. Nancy Rai/Manish Sharma (MP); ILCA 4 (Boys): 1. Shashank Batham (MP), 2. Akshat Kumar Dogra (MP), Eklavya Batham (MP); ILCA 7: 1. Mohit Saini (RJ/ Army), 2. Mahaprabhu (TN/Army), 3. Deepak K Saini (MH/Army).