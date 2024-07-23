TTD constitutes committee for suggestions on ghee procurement

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao said the recent measures had yielded results in improving the taste and quality of Srivari Laddus. The contractors were also warned of stringent action for supplying adulterated and low quality ghee, he said while addressing a press conference at Goluklam Rest House on Tuesday.

The EO said at present, there was no adulteration testing equipment at Tirumala and stressed it was very much needed. He also indicated about a few hurdles in systems for processing raw materials and ghee through procurement.

“A committee of four dairy experts comprising of Dr Surendranath, Dr Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Dr Swarnalatha and Dr Mahadevan is constituted. They have been asked to submit their report within a week,” Syamala Rao said, adding that the Committee would also advise on terms and conditions to be included in the tenders for procuring quality ghee.

The EO further said the ghee suppliers were directed to supply only quality ghee to TTD and one of the companies, which was found supplying adulterated ghee as found in the NABL test report, was issued a showcase notice for blacklisting. Another company has also been identified for supplying poor-quality ghee, he maintained.

He cautioned that if the ghee suppliers did not follow the tender conditions and regulations, TTD would initiate firm action against them.