Telangana’s first KG to PG institution is ready for inauguration at Gambhiraopet

By Raghu Paithari Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The State government’s dream concept of providing free education from kindergarten (KG) to post-graduation (PG) to the poor is going to materialize shortly. The construction of buildings, infrastructure and other facilities have been completed and the campus is ready for inauguration at Gambhiraopet mandal headquarters in Rajanna Sircilla district.

During the Telangana movement, K Chandrashekhar Rao as the TRS President promised to provide KG to PG free education to the poor students after the formation of the State. Fulfilling his promise, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had established a number of residential welfare schools across the State. But the latest institution is first-of-its kind in the State – a KG to PG educational institution developed on the same campus with all modern facilities.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who announced plans for establishment of the KG to PG campus at Gambhiraopet in 2021, took the initiative which is now ready to be unveiled. As part of Mana Vooru Mana Badi programme, the government has taken up the project under public and private partnership with the support of Raheja Corp Foundation. Raheja foundation developed the institution under its corporate social responsibility.

The campus is developed in a sprawling six acres of land by spending Rs 3 crore with corporate facilities. A total of 3,500 students including Pre-Primary, Primary, High School, Intermediate, Degree and PG can study in three language mediums such as Telugu, English and Urdu.

Besides an Anganwadi centre with a 250 seating capacity, 70 classrooms, modern digital library, science lab, robotic lab, skill development center with 50 computers, a dining hall with 1,000 seating capacity and other facilities, have been accommodated on the same campus. A girls hostel for degree students also has been constructed on the premises.

A modern sports stadium with international standards is also developed in the sprawling area of 4,500 square feet. Besides athletic track, cricket, volleyball, football and basketball courts are developed with FIFS standards.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rajanna Sircilla District Education Officer D Radha Kishan said the works of KG to PG campus were almost completed and it was ready for inauguration. They were waiting for the appointment from the local MLA and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to inaugurate the center.

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, who is a native of Gambhiraopet, said that in order to provide quality and higher education to the rural student at the same premises, the Chief Minister has decided to establish KG to PG institution in Gambhiraopet. The Minister KT Rama Rao took special initiative to set up the campus.

“It was a common practice in rural areas to stop the education of students especially girls after SSC. But currently, girls are able to study intermediate following the upgradation of residential school upto intermediate by Telangana government,” Ravinder Rao said.

KG to PG institution would provide an opportunity for rural students to continue higher studies, TSCAB chairman opined. Students from neighbouring districts such as Kamareddy and Siddipet would also benefit with the institution.