Telangana’s first women and kids park opens in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:34 AM, Tue - 7 June 22

The theme park, the first-of-its kind in Telangana, boasts of play areas for kids, an open gym and an area for kitty parties.

Hyderabad: The State’s first theme park built exclusively for women and children at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB)-Phase 3 is now open. Only women and children (under 10 years) are allowed in the park which offers a host of recreational activities.

Play areas for children, an open gym, walking tracks, a yoga area and an area exclusively marked for kitty parties are among the several amenities that the park boasts of.

“We have also earmarked an area for women entrepreneurs, who run small businesses, to hold exhibitions,” a GHMC official said, adding that plans are underway to hold workshops and training camps for women of self-help groups. The municipal body plans to also train them in embroidery, and making of handbags and other products.

The 1.5-acre park has been developed by the KPHB and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore, with both the bodies sharing the expense. “The park has been developed on the housing board land. While the children’s play area and the open gym was developed by the GHMC, the walking track and compound wall was built by the Board,” a GHMC official said.

In addition to this Women and Children Park which was inaugurated on Sunday, two more similar facilities are being developed in the Serilingampally and LB Nagar zones. These green lungs are among the 53 theme parks.