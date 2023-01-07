Nalgonda GGH to be upgraded as 700-bed hospital: Bhupal Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy on Saturday said the Government General Hospital (GGH) Nalgonda would be upgraded as a 700-bed hospital.

Speaking after visiting the GGH and interacting with patients, Bhupal Reddy said medical services on par with multi-super specialty hospitals were available in the GGH. Services of specialist doctors were available, he said, adding that proposals were prepared for upgrading the GGH to a 700-bed hospital. The upgradation work would start after getting approval from the State government.

The MLA, also instructed the Superintendent of the hospital Latchu Naik to take measures to improve the sanitation in the hospital. Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy and others were present.