Telangana’s MSME Green Industrial Park model being studied for replication

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Published Date - 12:03 AM, Sun - 18 September 22

(Source: tiftelangana.com) A delegation of Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIDC) has visited the Telangana Industrialists Federation MSME Green Industrial Park as part of their study tour.

Hyderabad: A week after Goa said it will look to implement scheme line on the lines of T-Hub, We-Hub, TASK of Telangana to make the IT segment there vibrant, a delegation of Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIDC) has visited the Telangana Industrialists Federation MSME Green Industrial Park as part of their study tour.

The Industrial Park located at Dandumalkapur is a novel scheme conceived by the Telangana State. It is a first of its kind project where the MSME industrial park is designed to have an integrated township. About 60 per cent of the park is allotted to the micro, small and medium enterprises. The park aims to foster `walk-to-work’ concept.

In the current phase, the industrial estate is being developed in about 543 acre. The same is allotted to 559 units. More than 200 units have begun construction of their production sites and are expected to go live by June next year. About 30 units have already started production here. The remaining units are also gearing up to start the construction shortly.

“In 2014, we toured various industrial parks to understand how they operated. Today, we are in a position to inspire other States. That is mainly due to the effort of the Telangana Government in promoting the MSME segment, The TIF Green Industrial Park, when completed, will be the biggest MSME industrial park in South India,” said K Sudhir Reddy, President, TIF.

Power, water, roads, drainage system and other infrastructure has been created at the industrial park with about Rs 236 crore. The integrated township is planned in about 194 acre to promote `walk-to-work’ and will have schools, markets, entertainment zones and other social infrastructure.

“More than 60 per cent of the units have been allotted to small enterprises at the industrial park,” he said.

The project also got appreciation from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Additional Secretary Sumita Dawra and officials from the Invest India who visited the industrial park this month.

“We have been told that the project is being examined by Government officials to replicate this model of industrial parks in other locations,” the industry body president said about the industrial park which is setting new benchmarks. The industrial park has now embarked to plant about 40,000 saplings in the premises. These will have a drip irrigation system.