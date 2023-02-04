Telangana’s Pranay leaps to gold at Khelo India Youth Games

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:56 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Kothuri Pranay clinched gold in the triple jump event at the Khelo India Youth Games held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student bagged the top honours with the jump of 14.95M. He was followed by Swagat of Odisha and Sharon Jestus of Tamil Nadu, who settled for second and third spots respectively.

Namayi Ruchitha of Telangana clocked 14.30 sec to take home silver medal in the U-18 girls 100M hurdles event. Sabita Toppo of Odisha emerged fastest with the timing of 13.96 sec.

Telangana cyclist Aashirwad Saxena annexed bronze in the junior men Kerin race held in New Delhi. In total, Telangana won 10 podium finishes which included two gold, two silver and six bronze as the State stood at 14th spot in the medal tally.

Results: Triple Jump: Kothuri Pranay (Gold); 100M Hurdles: Namayi Ruchitha (Silver); Aashirwad Saxena (Bronze)