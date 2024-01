Telangana’s Sankranti Tradition: Mothers’ Luck With Bangles Embrace Telangana Culture

Mothers with one son wear bangles for good luck, creating increased demand and a cultural emphasis on positivity and tradition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: A unique Sankranti tradition gains popularity among Telangana women.

