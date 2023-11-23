Telangana’s Suresh Reddy invited by US VP for Holiday Reception

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) founder, N Suresh Reddy.

Kothagudem: Philanthropist, Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) founder, N Suresh Reddy of Paloncha in the district has been invited for a Holiday Reception to be hosted by the US Vice President Kamala Harris.

He received an invitation from the Vice President and her husband-the second gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff for the event which was scheduled to take place on December 11, 2023.

It might be noted that it was the second time Suresh Reddy has been invited for the Holiday Reception hosted by Kamala Harris. He attended the event in the first week of December last year.

Suresh Reddy established the SGEF in memory of Kamala Harris’ mother Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, who was a noted human rights activist in the US and made significant contributions to breast cancer research.

In a statement here on Thursday, Suresh Reddy said that he was excitingly looking forward to attending the event and would be discussing the activities being conducted by the foundation towards education with the US Vice President.