SGEF chairman Suresh Reddy calls on US Vice President

He was invited for the holiday reception hosted by the Vice President in Washington, DC recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Kothagudem: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) founder chairman N Suresh Reddy of Paloncha in the district has called on the US Vice President Kamala Harris.

He was invited for the holiday reception hosted by the Vice President in Washington, DC recently. It was the second time he was invited for the event. He along with the advisor of SGEF, JA Moore attended the event and discussed the matters related to the foundation.

It might be noted that the SGEF was established by Suresh Reddy in the memory of Kamala Harris’s mother Dr.Shyamala Gopalan. The SGEF team explained to Kamala Harris about a series of activities conducted in India to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Dr. Shyamala Gopalan.

Besides, community service projects, distribution of food, blankets and winter clothing and saris to the town’s female sanitation employees was done. The foundation also has initiated a group insurance scheme for small time transporters and auto rickshaw drivers offering Rs 5 lakh life cover to 500 families in Paloncha town.

Kamala Harris lauded the SGEF’s initiatives such as Sri World School, which aims to revolutionise the education sector by ensuring highest educational and infrastructure standards as one of the world’s most unique educational projects, said a statement from the SGEF.