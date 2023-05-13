SNIST-Hyderabad students showcase innovations at National Technology Day event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Institute of Science Technology (SNIST), Hyderabad, students showcased their innovations in a grand culmination event of National Technology Day 2023.

SNIST students – P Sathwik and B Kohima showcased a smart pill dispenser for older patients, while Dr. Shruti Bhargava Choubey and D Bharat exhibited their new gen faucet, a touch less multipurpose tap during the National Technology week being held till May 14 at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

More than 10 government agencies set up their pavilions and over 500 startups will be showcased. The overall theme of the year’s National Technology Day is ‘School to Start-up’s – Igniting Young Minds’.

The event was also graced by AICTE, All India Council for Technical Education Chairman TG Sitharam and Vice chairman Dr Abhay Jere. They visited the innovation stalls and also gave their feedback about product and encourage the students.

