Telangana’s Vritti bags bronze in 1500 metres freestyle event at National Aquatic Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal bagged second bronze medal in as many days as she took third place in the women’s 1500 metres freestyle event at the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, on Monday.

The Hyderabad girl clocked 18.09.50 seconds. Delhi’s Bhavya Sachdeva and AIPSCB’s Richa Mishra took the first and second places respectively. Vritti won a bronze medal on Sunday in the 400m freestyle event.

Results:

Women’s 1500m Freestyle: 1.k Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) (17:51:12s), 2. Richa Mishra (AIPSCB), 3. Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) ;

Men 800m Freestyle: 1. Aryan Nehra (Gujrat) (08:01:81s), 2. Kushagra Rawat (Delhi), 3. Aneesh S Gowda (KAR);

Men 200m Medley: 1. S Siva (KAR) (02:06:08s), 2. Shoan Ganguly (KAR), 3. Benedicton Rohit B (TN);

Women 200m Medley: 1. Hashika Ramachandra (KAR) (02:21:15s), 2. Apeksha Fernandes (MAH), 3. Shrungi Rajesh Bandekar (GOA);

Women 100m Freestyle: 1. Anannya Nayak (MAH) (57:31s), Shivangi Sarma (RSPB), 3. Dhinidhi Desinghu (KAR).

