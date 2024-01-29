Telangana’s Youth longing continues…| Telangana Groups Job Notifications Delay |Telangana Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: With three days left, the question looms for Telangana’s unemployed youth: Will the Congress government fulfil its promise of Group-I job notifications on February 1? Concerns arise over potential delays due to pending Finance Department clearances.

