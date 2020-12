By | Published: 9:10 pm 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Narsing Yadav is no more. He was 52. Yadav, who was suffering from multiple ailments, including chronic kidney issues succumbed to the health complications on Thursday night.

Earlier, he had slipped into coma in the month of April and was in a private hospital in Somajiguda.

