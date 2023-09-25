Telugu Day celebrated in Saudi Arabia with pomp, patriotic fervor

Telugu language and Saudi National Day formally launched by lighting the ceremonial lamp by Senior Indian Diplomat Abu George.

Riyadh: The Indian government is at the forefront in empowering the women and 33 percent reservation for them in the legislature is a milestone in this direction, said Abu Mathen George, DCM, Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

Addressing the Telugu Day celebrations organized along with the Saudi National Day celebrations on Saturday, Abu George hailed the enthusiastic role played by Telugu women and said women not only participated but were equally involved in organising the large scale event as well.

Abu George was chief guest for a day-long glittering event held by SATA (Saudi Arabia Telugu Association), a social and cultural organization of Telugu NRIs in Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on Saturday that witnessed a mammoth congregation of Telugu NRIs.

Moin Akhtar, Second Secretary, commended Telugu women and their participation in various social and cultural activities of the Indian community in the Saudi capital.

Vandana of community cultural organization DISHA, Mallesan, president, Muzzamil, General Secretary and G. Ananda Raju of Central Region, Sucharita of Women Wing also addressed the gathering.

Noted Social workers Shihab Kottukad, Nass Vokkam, Siddiq Tuvoor and Abdul Rafique were felicitated later by organisers for their outstanding services to the Telugu community.

