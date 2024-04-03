| Spurt In Nri Iftar Parties In Last Leg Of Ramzan In Saudi

Spurt in NRI Iftar parties in last leg of Ramzan in Saudi

In Saudi Arabia, there is not a single day that passes without Iftar parties hosted by community organisations. It is estimated that a socialite gets more than one invitation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 06:18 PM

Jeddah: There is spurt in Iftar parties organised by NRIs in the Gulf region during the month of Ramzan. Several community organisations have been queuing up to host Iftar parties for their members.

All Hyderabadi restaurants in the region are having full Iftar bookings till the end of Ramzan.

Most of these gatherings are being hosted by Hyderabadi and Malayali communities.

The Hyderabadi organisations host Iftar in Indian restaurants to selected people, whereas Malayali organisations are holding massive parties inviting all the sections of the community.

Saudi Arabian Telugu Association (SATA), a leading community of organisation of Telugu NRIs in Saudi, hosted Iftar parties in several cities across the Kingdom.

It held huge Iftar parties in Riyadh, Al Khobar where massive participation was recorded. Special arrangements were made for Taraweeh prayers.

It is not just a spectacle watching scores converge at the same time but also a logistical masterclass considering the smooth manner in which they are all served food, not to mention the backroom kitchen activities, and beyond by volunteers most of them are Hindus.

It also hosted Iftar parties in Jeddah, Abha, Jizan. Noted Cosmetic surgeon Dr. R. Srinivas in Jeddah explained about diet benefits during the fasting month to the audience in Jeddah.

“We are above region and religion and bound by Telugu language,” said Naresh Kumar, President of SATA in Jeddah. “We held an Iftar party for the first time in Tabuk where most of NEOM project employees participated,” said Tirupati Lakota, President and Ramiz Raza, Secretary of SATA Tabuk.