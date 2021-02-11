Telugu Writer C Anandaramam passes away

Known for authoring 60 novels and over a 100 short stories, Anandaramam was originally named Ananda Lakshmi. She added her husband, Ramam’s name to her name and came to be known as Anandaramam.

Hyderabad: Eminent Telugu novelist and author C Anandaramam passed away on Thursday. She was 85 years old.

Known for authoring 60 novels and over a 100 short stories, Anandaramam was originally named Ananda Lakshmi. She added her husband, Ramam’s name to her name and came to be known as Anandaramam.

Born in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, in 1935, she moved to Hyderabad in 1957 and earned her MA in Telugu from Osmania University in 1960. She did her PhD under the supervision of the eminent writer C Narayana Reddy and later worked as a teaching faculty in Home Science College and Navajeevan College, before joining University of Hyderabad as a professor in 1972. Under her guidance, over 30 students earned their doctorates.

Several of her novels, like Atma Bali, Jagruti, Mamathala Kovela were adapted into major films and TV series and she was also the recipient of several awards, including the Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Akademi award.

