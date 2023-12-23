Temples teem with devotees in erstwhile Karimnagar

Devotees were seen standing in serpentine queues at temples since early morning

Karimnagar: On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, temples in the erstwhile Karimnagar district witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Saturday.

Public representatives, political leaders, government officials and others had darshan of presiding deities in different shrines in the district. MLAs Adluri Laxman Kumar (Dharmapuri) and G Vivek (Chennur) along with their family members had dakshina dwara darshan of Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy in Dharmapuri shrine early in the morning. They performed special prayers in the temple.

In Karimnagar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with former MP B Vinod Kumar had darshan of the presiding deity at the Venkateshwara Swamy temple, Market road here.