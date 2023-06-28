Ten injured as RTC bus hits DCM van in Siddipet

The driver and cleaner of the DCM also were injured. No casualties were reported

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Siddipet bound RTC bus hit a DCM on Rajiv Rahadhari resulting in the accident on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Ten passengers of an RTC bus were injured after the bus hit a DCM van from behind on the Rajiv Rahdhari near Mulugu in Siddipet on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mulugu SI Ranga Krishna, the bus was proceeding toward Siddipet from Hyderabad when it hit the DCM van while overtaking it. At least 10 passengers onboard the RTC bus sustained injuries. The driver and cleaner of the DCM also were injured. No casualties were reported, with the injured persons being rushed to the RVM Medical College Hospital.

A case was registered.