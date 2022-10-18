Identify crops which fetch high income: Nizamabad Collector to farmers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

File Photo.

Nizamabad: Stressing the need to take up high remunerative crop cultivation, Nizamabad district Collector C Narayana Reddy urged young farmers to identify crops which fetch them high income.

The Collector, who visited a progressive farmer Mohammad Tamim’s dragon fruit orchard on Tuesday, stated that the farmers should not stick to conventional farming patterns and look for crops and fruit plantations, which can give them high income. “One should choose crops or fruits which are more in demand in the market. We should make farming profitable business or else there is no use of continuing with the traditional cropping,”he observed.

Also Read Nizamabad: Police Martyrs Commemoration Week to begin from October 21

The Collector, while appreciating Mohammad Tamim, for his effort to make dragon fruit cultivation a profitable business, urged youth to take him as inspiration and look for similar kind of crop pattern that can provide them high income. He said that the government was providing a subsidy of Rs 96,000 per acre in three installments through the horticulture department to encourage the farmers who come forward to take up dragon fruit cultivation. “Youth can identify some other fruits, which is in demand in market. We will provide all kind of support to them,”he assured.

Narayana Reddy stated that officials and scientists of the agriculture and horticulture departments would give necessary advice and instructions to the farmers who come forward for the cultivation of innovative crops .

Tamim informed that he was earning Rs 10 lakh per acre from the dragon fruit cultivation.