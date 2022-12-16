Ten-year-old missing girl found dead in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:54 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: A ten-year- old girl who went missing from her school at Dammaiguda in Jawaharnagar on Thursday, was found dead in a nearby lake on Friday. Police are investigating from all possible angles.

The child, Indu, a student from a government school in NTR Nagar was dropped at school by her father in the morning. However, she left her bag and tiffin box in the class room and left the school alone.

Her friends at school informed the police that Indu told them she was going to a nearby shop and asked them to accompany her. But, as they refused, she went alone.

Anxious family members after searching for her in all possible places, approached the police. A missing case was booked and the Jawaharnagar police formed two special teams and started searching.

“Our teams started searching for her and examined the CCTV footage from near the school and routes. We last found her walking towards the lake. Our teams over suspicion searched for her and recovered her body from it on Friday morning, ” said an official.

The Jawaharnagar police are investigating.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mild tension prevailed when the family, relatives and locals staged dharna alleging police inaction. They said the delay in search operation by the police resulted in the death of the child.

They raised suspicion over the death and demanded police to thoroughly investigate. However, police officials claimed there were no external injuries on the child’s body. More details will be known after autopsy, they said.