Dammaiguda, Nagaram residents protest against polluted water from dumpyard

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:55 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Residents of Dammaiguda and Nagaram municipalities along with their chairman, vice chairman and councillors protested on Tuesday alleging that Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) had drained out polluted water into their localities.

The protesters alleged that polluted water was drained out from the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard and during the recent rains, the rainwater along with the polluted water flowed into their localities. Citing this apathy, they staged a protest at Rampally junction. They were later shifted by the police to the Jawahar Nagar police station.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy said that the issue was already discussed with REEL along with municipal chairmen of the municipalities concerned and said though Rs 10 crore was being paid for recycling of waste, draining polluted water into residential localities was inappropriate.