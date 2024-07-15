Hyderabad: Pedestrian dies in road accident at Pocharam

The victim Boddu Giri Babu (38), a Ghatkesar resident was killed when a car hit him at Pocharam in the city outskirts on Sunday evening.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 04:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A pedestrian who was crossing the road was killed when a car hit him at Pocharam in the city outskirts on Sunday evening.

The victim Boddu Giri Babu (38), a Ghatkesar resident was crossing the road when a car moving towards Uppal hit him near NTPC cross roads.

Due to the impact, the man flung into air and landed on the roadside. He sustained grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, Pocharam police said.

The car escaped from the spot without stopping the vehicle. The police registered a case and are making efforts to track down the vehicle and the driver.