Tenant farmers face tough future in Telangana

Due to the delay in implementing the much-touted Rythu Bharosa, tenant farmers are now not only forced to pay the lease amount in advance, but nearly double the amount that they paid last year in some areas.

By PS Dileep Published Date - 17 April 2024, 08:20 PM

File Photo.

Hyderabad: While farmers with their own agricultural land are struggling to survive the ongoing agriculture crisis, the condition of tenant farmers is proving to be much worse in Telangana.

During the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to launch the Rythu Bharosa scheme as part of its six guarantees, assuring Rs.15,000 per acre per year to both farmers and tenant farmers.

Though it promised to implement Rythu Bharosa from the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) season, the State government differed it citing delays in finalising modalities for implementing the scheme.

Further, the government had sought the Praja Palana applications from those seeking benefits under these schemes. Telangana has about 25 lakh tenant farmers, cultivating around 25 lakh acres.

Depending on the area and water availability, they strike a deal with land owners to pay lease amounts ranging from Rs.12,000 to Rs.25,000 per acre.

But considering the uncertainty over implementation of Rythu Bharosa and extent of its beneficiaries, the land owners are demanding the tenant farmers to pay the lease amount in advance. They have also increased the lease amount to an average of Rs.25,000-40,000 per acre in some areas, depending on availability of assured water resources.

For instance, G Raghu, owner of six acres land at Shanigaram village in Siddipet district and small businessman in Hyderabad, leased out his land to a family for an average of Rs.14,000 per acre. But this year, he decided to lease out only if they pay Rs.25,000 per acre.

“Earlier, I received Rs.12,000 per acre per annum under Rythu Bandhu of the previous government. I do not have a ration card and could not apply for Rythu Bharosa under Praja Palana application.

Thus, there is an uncertainity on the government offering financial assistance to me, while the tenant farmers are being offered Rs.15,000 per acre per annum,” he reasoned.

The lease amounts are higher ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre in areas like erstwhile Nalgonda district which had adequate water resources.

P Yadav Reddy, a tenant farmer from Suryapet district, said the lease amount has been increased to Rs 35,000 per acre which is a huge burden for him. If there is no sign of rains, he is mulling over giving up cultivation during the upcoming Vaanakalam (Kharif) season.

Unless the State government comes up with a solution to address the situation and extends Rythu Bharosa to tenant farmers, experts fear there could be a huge decline in cultivation area especially with regard to paddy cultivation during the monsoon season.

The State government had recently initiated efforts to finalise the modalities, but farmers are uncertain if they will be formulated before the sowing begins in June considering the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.