Telangana govt begins exercise to prepare modalities for Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver

The State government set in motion the exercise to prepare modalities for implementing key agriculture schemes like Rythu Bharosa, crop insurance scheme and waiver of crop loans upto Rs.2 lakh obtained by farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: With farmers across the State continuing to stage protests demanding implementation of promises made to them by the Congress during the Assembly elections, the State government on Monday set in motion the exercise to prepare modalities for implementing key agriculture schemes like Rythu Bharosa, crop insurance scheme and waiver of crop loans upto Rs.2 lakh obtained by farmers.

According to a statement, following directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday in this regard. The Agriculture Minister is said to have urged banks and agricultural co-operative societies against troubling farmers for recovery of crop loans as the government was committed to fulfill its promise of waiving crop loans upto Rs.2 lakh and has commenced preparing necessary guidelines. The Minister discussed the proposed guidelines and asked officials to submit a report on the estimates pertaining to number of beneficiaries and necessary budget allocations.

Nageswara Rao also directed officials to make prior arrangements for the upcoming monsoon season and ensure availability of required stocks of seeds as well as fertilisers in the State. Besides ensuring Minimum Support Price to farmers against their crop at the marketyards, they were asked to oversee smooth procurement of maize, sunflower, groundnut and jowar crops. They have been also instructed to initiate action against traders indulging in usage of carbide for artificial ripening of mangoes.