Harish ridicules CM Revanth Reddy’s promise to implement crop loan waiver by August 15

He demanded Revanth Reddy to tender unconditional apologies to farmers for his previous electoral promise to implement crop loan waiver on December 9, during the Assembly polls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 10:51 PM

Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao ridiculed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s assurance to implement crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh by August 15, terming it as another attempt to deceive farmers and gain votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

He demanded Revanth Reddy to tender unconditional apologies to farmers for his previous electoral promise to implement crop loan waiver on December 9, during the Assembly polls.

In a strong counter to the Chief Minister’s statement, Harish Rao stated that Revanth Reddy made the announcement as he feared severe backlash from farmers in the wake of the BRS party waging a war against the Congress government in Telangana demanding for implementing the promises made to farmers of the State.

He demanded to know the fate of other electoral promises like Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers and Rs 12,000 per acre to agricultural labourers under Rythu Bharosa.

He also demanded clarification on the delay in providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to poor women under Mahalakshmi scheme and also increased social security pension of Rs 4,000 to the elderly citizens.

“The Congress government, which is not prepared to implement the promises given earlier, is making fresh promises again with the fear of losing the elections. But people of Telangana have lost faith in the party,” he said.