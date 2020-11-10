Tennis tournament: Shreya upsets Avishka, meets Rashmika

In the men’s semifinals, Rishab Agarwal put out Grahit Muvva 6-3, 6-1 while Sai Reddy defeated Tanishq Malpani in three sets at 6-1, 6-7( 4) , 6-3

Published: 6:03 pm

Hyderabad: Top seed Rishab Agarwal set up a summit clash with second seed Ganta Sai Karthik Reddy in the Ace Tennis Academy tournament at Begumpet on Tuesday. In the semifinals, Agarwal put out Grahit Muvva 6-3, 6-1 while Sai Reddy defeated Tanishq Malpani in three sets at 6-1, 6-7( 4) , 6-3.

The women’s singles will be between top seed Shrivalli Rashmika and third seed Shreya. Rashmika got the better of Bala Snigdha 6-2, 6-1 while Shreya upset second seed Avishka Gupta 6-3, 6-1

Results (semifinals):

Men: Rishab Agarwal bt Grahit Muvva 6-3, 6-1; Ganta Sai Karthik Reddy bt Tanishq Malpani 6-1, 6-7 (4) , 6-3.

Women:- Shrivalli Rashmika bt Bala Snigdha 6-2, 6-1; T Shreya bt Avishka Gupta 6-3, 6-1.

