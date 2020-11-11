Tennis tournament: Shreya, Rishab clinch titles

India No.13 Rishab Agarwal outplayed Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy 6-3, 6-1 to bag the men’s singles title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:59 pm

Hyderabad: T Shreya stunned top seed Rashmika Shrivalli, last year’s National under-18 champion, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 to clinch the women’s singles title of the Ace Tennis Academy tournament at Begumpet on Wednesday.

This was the first major tennis tournament this year after Covid-19 broke in March. “We took all precautions while conducting the tournament. We are happy it went off very well,’’ said Praveen Bhargava of Ace Tennis Academy.

