Tension during Hanuman rally: BJP leader denies connection with accused

Karimnagar: Senior BJP leader Basa Satyanarayana Rao on Sunday said he had no relation with Ch Jaidev, who was detained by the police after his act of dancing with a knife triggered tension during a Hanuman devotees’ rally on Saturday night.
A message stating that Jaidev was the follower of Satyanarayana Rao, was circulated on various social media groups in the district on Sunday.
Denying this, Satyanarayana Rao lodged a complaint with Karimnagar town ACP Narender asking him to take action against a social media handle named ‘Telugu Scribe’, which allegedly posted messages against him on Facebook, X (twitter) and WhatsApp.