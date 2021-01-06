Tension prevails in Warangal as BJP takes out rally

The police, however, allowed BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to visit the Sai Baba temple.

Warangal Urban: Tension prevailed for a while in Warangal on Tuesday when BJP workers tried to barge into the Mandi Bazar locality violating police orders. The BJP workers in large numbers gathered at Pochamma Maidan junction in the city and got into a scuffle with police who set up barricades to prevent them from going towards Sai Baba temple near the junction, stating that a rally in Mandi Bazar locality would disturb peace in the city.

The police, however, allowed BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to visit the Sai Baba temple. It is not clear why the BJP chief wanted to visit that particular temple where a priest was beaten to death by a person from another community two years ago.

Later, the BJP workers’ rally passed through Warangal railway station and reached a function hall where they organised a party meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Sanjay alleged that the State government had failed on many fronts and demanded that it pay unemployment allowance to jobless youths. Referring to Smart City Mission works in Warangal, he alleged that the State government had diverted the funds to other programmes. He also exuded confidence that the BJP would win all the wards in the forthcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections.

Meanwhile, TRS leader and corporator from 37th division Koraboina Sambaiah, Congress leader Ganta Ravi Kumar and others joined the saffron party in the presence of Sanjay.

