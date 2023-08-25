Commissioner organises yoga session for Siddipet Police

The Commissioner took the decision since a large number of police personnel in the district were suffering from obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and other health issues.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:03 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Siddipet: To keep the Siddipet Police fit and healthy, Commissioner of Police N Swetha started a yoga training programme for the police personnel in the district.

The Commissioner took the decision since a large number of police personnel in the district were suffering from obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and other health issues.

After launching the two-month-long yoga training session exclusively for police personnel at the Police Convention Centre on Friday, the Commissioner said many of them could not go walking, running, or swimming in day-to-day life due to various reasons. The yoga session would be held for four days every week for the next 60 days to help them, she said.

Earlier, with an aim to create a health profile for the Siddipet police, Health Minister T Harish Rao had assigned the job to the Siddipet government hospital, whose doctors created a health profile of 1,156 Police personnel after conducting 55 tests on them.

It was after examining the health profiles that the Commissioner found many of them suffering from obesity and other issues.