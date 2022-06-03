Test your knowledge of biology

Which is the edible part in mango?
1. Thin epicarp
2. Fleshy mesocarp
3. Stony hard endocarp
4. All of these
Ans. 2
Find the example of primary meristem
1. Apical meristam
2. Intercalary meristem
3. Lateral meristem
4. Both 1 & 2
Ans. 4
Which tissue is usually dead and without Protoplast?
1. Parenchyma
2. Collenchyma
3. Sclerenchyma
4. All of these
Ans. 3
Collenchyma differs from Parenchyma in having
1. Living protoplasm
2. Cellulose walls
3. Vacuoles
4. Pectin deposits at corners
Ans. 4
The primary plant body is made up of
1. Meristematic tissues
2. Simple tissues
3. Complex tissues
4. All the above
Ans. 4
Which of the following tissue has a free surface?
1. Connective tissue
2. Muscular tissue
3. Epithelial tissue
4. Neural tissue
Ans. 3
Which of the following is not a part of aerolar tissue?
1. Fibroblasts
2. Mast cells
3. Fibro clasts
4. All of these
Ans. 3
Assertion (A): Extracellular materials help in separation of cells
Reason (R): Cell junctions are formed by extra cellular materials
1. If both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is a correct explanation of (A)
2. If both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not a correct explanation of (A)
3. If (A) is true but (R) is false
4. If both (A) and (R) are false
Ans. 2
Who was the first one to see a live cell?
1. Robert Hook
2. Leeuwenhoek
3. Robert Brown
4. None of these
Ans. 2
‘Omnis cellula e cellula’ was given in the year?
1. 1756
2. 1855
3. 1945
4. 1839
Ans. 2
Which of the following organelle is exclusively found in animal cells?
1. Mitochondria
2. Chloroplast
3. Vacuole
4. Centriole
Ans. 4
Which of the following is incorrect?
1. Smallest cell – Mycoplasma
2. Smallest cell – Bacteria
3. Largest cell – Ostrich’s egg
4. None of these
Ans. 2
What is a genomic DNA of bacteria?
1. Circular DNA
2. Single stranded DNA
3. Both 1 and 2
4. dsDNA, linear
Ans. 1
What are Plasmids?
1. Naked genomic DNA
2. Smaller DNA than genomic DNA
3. Enveloped DNA
4. None of these
Ans. 2
The percentage of oxygen in human body is?
1. 65 %
2. 46.6 %
3. 18.5 %
4. 3.3 %
Ans. 1
Monomeric unit of cellulose is?
1. Glucose
2. Fructose
3. Mannose
4. Ribose
Ans. 1
Lipids may be
1. Fatty acids
2. Glycerol
3. Compound respectively of both
4. All of these
Ans. 4
Proteins act as a ……
1. Enzyme
2. Receptor
3. Antibody
4. All of these
Ans. 4
How many Nitrogen atoms are present in adenine
1. 3
2. 4
3. 5
4. 6
Ans. 3
ptylin is an example of
1. Oxidoreductase
2. Transferase
3. Hydrolase
4. Ligase
Ans. 3
Zn (Zinc) is an activator of ……enzyme
1. Carbonic anhydrase
2. Carboxy peptidase
3. Carboxylase
4. All of these
Ans. 4
Select the correct matching
Column – I Column – II
A. G1 phase 1. Gap1 phase
B. Cyto kinesis 2. Nuclear division
C. Karyo kinesis 3. Cyto plasmic division
D. S phase 4. Synthesis phase
1. B-1, C-2, A-3, D-4
2. A-1, C-2, B-3, D-4
3. D-1, C-2, B-3, A-4
4. A-1, D-2, B-3, C-4
Ans. 2
To be continued …..