Friday, Jun 3, 2022
Test your knowledge of biology

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Which is the edible part in mango?
1. Thin epicarp

2. Fleshy mesocarp
3. Stony hard endocarp

4. All of these
Ans. 2

Find the example of primary meristem
1. Apical meristam

2. Intercalary meristem
3. Lateral meristem

4. Both 1 & 2
Ans. 4

Which tissue is usually dead and without Protoplast?
1. Parenchyma

2. Collenchyma
3. Sclerenchyma

4. All of these
Ans. 3

Collenchyma differs from Parenchyma in having
1. Living protoplasm

2. Cellulose walls
3. Vacuoles

4. Pectin deposits at corners
Ans. 4
The primary plant body is made up of

1. Meristematic tissues
2. Simple tissues

3. Complex tissues
4. All the above

Ans. 4
Which of the following tissue has a free surface?

1. Connective tissue
2. Muscular tissue

3. Epithelial tissue
4. Neural tissue

Ans. 3
Which of the following is not a part of aerolar tissue?

1. Fibroblasts
2. Mast cells

3. Fibro clasts
4. All of these

Ans. 3
Assertion (A): Extracellular materials help in separation of cells

Reason (R): Cell junctions are formed by extra cellular materials
1. If both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is a correct explanation of (A)

2. If both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not a correct explanation of (A)
3. If (A) is true but (R) is false

4. If both (A) and (R) are false
Ans. 2

Who was the first one to see a live cell?
1. Robert Hook

2. Leeuwenhoek
3. Robert Brown

4. None of these
Ans. 2

‘Omnis cellula e cellula’ was given in the year?
1. 1756

2. 1855
3. 1945

4. 1839
Ans. 2

Which of the following organelle is exclusively found in animal cells?
1. Mitochondria

2. Chloroplast
3. Vacuole

4. Centriole
Ans. 4

Which of the following is incorrect?
1. Smallest cell – Mycoplasma

2. Smallest cell – Bacteria
3. Largest cell – Ostrich’s egg

4. None of these
Ans. 2

What is a genomic DNA of bacteria?
1. Circular DNA

2. Single stranded DNA
3. Both 1 and 2

4. dsDNA, linear
Ans. 1

What are Plasmids?
1. Naked genomic DNA

2. Smaller DNA than genomic DNA
3. Enveloped DNA

4. None of these
Ans. 2

The percentage of oxygen in human body is?
1. 65 %

2. 46.6 %
3. 18.5 %

4. 3.3 %
Ans. 1

Monomeric unit of cellulose is?
1. Glucose

2. Fructose
3. Mannose

4. Ribose
Ans. 1

Lipids may be
1. Fatty acids

2. Glycerol
3. Compound respectively of both

4. All of these
Ans. 4

Proteins act as a ……
1. Enzyme

2. Receptor
3. Antibody

4. All of these
Ans. 4

How many Nitrogen atoms are present in adenine
1. 3

2. 4
3. 5

4. 6
Ans. 3

ptylin is an example of
1. Oxidoreductase

2. Transferase
3. Hydrolase

4. Ligase
Ans. 3

Zn (Zinc) is an activator of ……enzyme
1. Carbonic anhydrase

2. Carboxy peptidase
3. Carboxylase

4. All of these
Ans. 4

Select the correct matching
Column – I Column – II

A. G1 phase 1. Gap1 phase
B. Cyto kinesis 2. Nuclear division

C. Karyo kinesis 3. Cyto plasmic division
D. S phase 4. Synthesis phase

1. B-1, C-2, A-3, D-4

2. A-1, C-2, B-3, D-4
3. D-1, C-2, B-3, A-4

4. A-1, D-2, B-3, C-4
Ans. 2

To be continued …..

