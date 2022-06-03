| Test Your Knowledge Of Biology

Published Date - 11:07 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Which is the edible part in mango?

1. Thin epicarp

2. Fleshy mesocarp

3. Stony hard endocarp

4. All of these

Ans. 2

Find the example of primary meristem

1. Apical meristam

2. Intercalary meristem

3. Lateral meristem

4. Both 1 & 2

Ans. 4

Which tissue is usually dead and without Protoplast?

1. Parenchyma

2. Collenchyma

3. Sclerenchyma

4. All of these

Ans. 3

Collenchyma differs from Parenchyma in having

1. Living protoplasm

2. Cellulose walls

3. Vacuoles

4. Pectin deposits at corners

Ans. 4

The primary plant body is made up of

1. Meristematic tissues

2. Simple tissues

3. Complex tissues

4. All the above

Ans. 4

Which of the following tissue has a free surface?

1. Connective tissue

2. Muscular tissue

3. Epithelial tissue

4. Neural tissue

Ans. 3

Which of the following is not a part of aerolar tissue?

1. Fibroblasts

2. Mast cells

3. Fibro clasts

4. All of these

Ans. 3

Assertion (A): Extracellular materials help in separation of cells

Reason (R): Cell junctions are formed by extra cellular materials

1. If both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is a correct explanation of (A)

2. If both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not a correct explanation of (A)

3. If (A) is true but (R) is false

4. If both (A) and (R) are false

Ans. 2

Who was the first one to see a live cell?

1. Robert Hook

2. Leeuwenhoek

3. Robert Brown

4. None of these

Ans. 2

‘Omnis cellula e cellula’ was given in the year?

1. 1756

2. 1855

3. 1945

4. 1839

Ans. 2

Which of the following organelle is exclusively found in animal cells?

1. Mitochondria

2. Chloroplast

3. Vacuole

4. Centriole

Ans. 4

Which of the following is incorrect?

1. Smallest cell – Mycoplasma

2. Smallest cell – Bacteria

3. Largest cell – Ostrich’s egg

4. None of these

Ans. 2

What is a genomic DNA of bacteria?

1. Circular DNA

2. Single stranded DNA

3. Both 1 and 2

4. dsDNA, linear

Ans. 1

What are Plasmids?

1. Naked genomic DNA

2. Smaller DNA than genomic DNA

3. Enveloped DNA

4. None of these

Ans. 2

The percentage of oxygen in human body is?

1. 65 %

2. 46.6 %

3. 18.5 %

4. 3.3 %

Ans. 1

Monomeric unit of cellulose is?

1. Glucose

2. Fructose

3. Mannose

4. Ribose

Ans. 1

Lipids may be

1. Fatty acids

2. Glycerol

3. Compound respectively of both

4. All of these

Ans. 4

Proteins act as a ……

1. Enzyme

2. Receptor

3. Antibody

4. All of these

Ans. 4

How many Nitrogen atoms are present in adenine

1. 3

2. 4

3. 5

4. 6

Ans. 3

ptylin is an example of

1. Oxidoreductase

2. Transferase

3. Hydrolase

4. Ligase

Ans. 3

Zn (Zinc) is an activator of ……enzyme

1. Carbonic anhydrase

2. Carboxy peptidase

3. Carboxylase

4. All of these

Ans. 4

Select the correct matching

Column – I Column – II

A. G1 phase 1. Gap1 phase

B. Cyto kinesis 2. Nuclear division

C. Karyo kinesis 3. Cyto plasmic division

D. S phase 4. Synthesis phase

1. B-1, C-2, A-3, D-4

2. A-1, C-2, B-3, D-4

3. D-1, C-2, B-3, A-4

4. A-1, D-2, B-3, C-4

Ans. 2

To be continued …..