Test your knowledge on industrialisation in Telangana

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Where is the electronic hardware park located in Telangana?

a) Gopanpally

b) Adibatla

c) Maheshwaram

d) Gundlapochampally

Ans: c

Explanation: The electronic hardware park is located at Maheshwaram of Rangareddy district. This branch is ranked to be no. 3 out of the 36 corporate electronic hardware parks.

2. Where did the brass industry emerge in Telangana?

a) Munneru (Medak)

b) Pochampally (Yadadri Bhuvangiri)

c) Pembarthi (Jangaon)

d) Kumaram Bheem Asifabad

Ans: c

Explanation:

• Pembarthi is a small, quaint village in Jangaon district of Telangana State. The village is solely recognised for its unmatched brassware tradition. The place is famous for its metal handicrafts and brass works. Many of the villagers are skilled in sculpting statues and awards for presentations.

• It is also regarded as the brass work centre of India.

3. Which State first introduced ‘Self certification approval system’ in India?

a) Tamil Nadu

b) Telangana

c) Karnataka

d) Andhra Pradesh

Ans: d

Explanation: Telangana State is the first in country to introduce ‘Self certification approval system’. Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System (TS-iPASS) Act, 2014 was enacted to create investor-friendly environment. It provides speedy processing of applications for issue of various clearances at a single point.

4. Which of the following districts are industrially developed in Telangana?

a) Medchal – Malkajgiri

b) Rangareddy

c) Hyderabad

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The key industries in Telangana are knowledge-based industries such as ITES, Pharma and Engineering components. They have a strong presence in Telangana. They are largely located in Hyderabad, Medchal – Malkajgiri, Sangareddy and Rangareddy districts which have strong infrastructure such a SEZS, availability of skilled manpower and research institutions.

5. Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Soya processing unit is located in?

a) Utnoor

b) Kamareddy

c) Nagulavancha

d) Kondanagula

Ans: a

Explanation: The Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Soya processing unit is located at Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district.

6. How many types of enterprises are there?

a) Micro enterprise

b) Small enterprise

c) Medium enterprise

d) All of the above

Ans d

Explanation: An enterprise is classified as a micro, small and medium enterprise on the basis of the following criteria:

• Micro enterprise: Where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed Rs 1crore and annual turnover does not exceed Rs 5 crore.

• Small enterprise: Where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed Rs 10 crore and annual turnover does not exceed Rs 50 crore.

• Medium enterprise: Where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed Rs 50 crore and annual turnover does not exceed Rs 250 crore.

7. Which status did Singareni Collieries Company Limited receive in 2006?

a) Navaratna

b) Maharatna

c) Miniratna

d) None

Ans: c

Explanation: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited is a government coal mining company, jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis. This company produces coal, which is key component mineral in many industries. The company received Miniratna status in 2006.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles