Textile firm owner dupes cloth manufacturers of Rs 58 lakh

A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered against the textile firm owner, who is currently on the run, the official added.

By PTI Published Date - 3 March 2024, 04:48 PM

Thane: Thirteen cloth manufacturers in Bhiwandi in Thane district have alleged they were duped of Rs 58.55 lakh by a textile firm owner, a police official said on Sunday.

He had ordered raw cloth from these manufacturers and then defaulted on payments, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

