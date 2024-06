TG EdCET results out

The first rank has been secured by M Naveen of Nagarkurnool, while Ashita Narayan and Sriteja of Hyderabad bagged second and third ranks respectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 11:54 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET) 2024 results were declared on Tuesday with 96.90 per cent out of 29,463 candidates who appeared for the test qualified.

