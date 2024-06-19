TG PECET 2024: 96.48% pass rate; admission details

A total of 96.48 per cent out of 1,705 candidates qualified the test that was conducted for admissions to BPEd and DPEd programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TG PECET) 2024 results were declared on Wednesday.

As for the BPEd programme, 1,198 candidates took the entrance test and 1,156 passed, while 507 students appeared for the DPEd entrance exam and 489 qualified.

As many as 1,360 seats in 17 BPEd and 300 seats in three DPEd colleges are available in the State.