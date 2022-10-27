TGPWU calls Uber’s Drivers Advisory Council a ploy to setup ‘illegal company union’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:08 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers union (TGPWU) has called the Uber’s drivers advisory council (DAC) a practiced ploy to set up an “illegal company union.”

Shaik Salauddin, Founder State President at TGPWU, in a statement said the DAC was no different from the Independent Drivers Guild (IDG) that Uber setup in New York and signed the secret contract with and also the secret agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) in Canada and with the GMB union in the UK.

He questioned the need to set up an alternate institution, when there is already a driver organisation, TGPWU, which is affiliated to Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT). He urged the drivers to contact TGPWU to get a complete idea before joining the DAC.

In a statement issued on March 23 of this year, Uber announced the launch of the National Driver Advisory Council (DAC) to facilitate a two-way dialogue between Uber and drivers in order to address all the critical issues and improve the platform experience for drivers.