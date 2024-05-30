TGSPDCL conducts study to reduce outages, tripping

The officials claimed that they managed to reduce outages by 43.5 per cent in the 33 KV lines in the last five months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 11:22 PM

Hyderabad: To reduce power supply interruptions, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) is conducting a study on the root causes of power outages and tripping.

A study was being conducted on the changes to be made in the metal used in the channel of 33 KV and 11 KV poles, measures to be taken to avoid interruptions due to frequent jumper cut at transformer AB switches, measures to be taken at Horn Gap Fuse, and dynamic thermal rating (DTR) structures.

The officials claimed that they managed to reduce outages by 43.5 per cent in the 33 KV lines in the last five months.

The average outage in a month in a 33 KV feeder range recorded 26.7 minutes, while earlier it was 47.3 minutes in the SPDCL limits