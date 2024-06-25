TGSRTC to install vehicle tracking system across the fleet

The depot managers have already been directed to take up necessary measures in this regard. Nearly 2000 buses from AC to electric buses are scheduled to be introduced this year in a phased manner.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 03:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) authorities have speeded up the process of including all the luxury, Air-Conditioned and electric bus services in the ‘TGSRTC Gamyam App’ the corporation’s exclusive vehicle tracking system network.

Though the RTC had launched the app last year, it was active only in electric buses on the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) route. Steps to setup the system across the vehicle fleet also did not see much development later.

The RTC authorities had planned to install the vehicle tracking system in the newly introduced buses. Initially, they were installed in long distannce buses like AC, Express and Super Luxury. Later, they intended to install the system in the City Ordinary buses plying in the city.

According to the RTC officials, nearly 500 Non-AC electric buses are scheduled to join the vehicle fleet in August this year. They will be taken on hire basis from private firms. These will be replaced with the old Metro Deluxe buses. On the other hand, some more new electric buses are being procured on a hire basis.

Apart from these, additionally 565 diesel buses too are being bought by the corporation including 125 Metro Deluxe buses. Of the other 400 buses scheduled to join the fleet, 300 are Metro Express and 140 are City Ordinary buses. With this, nearly 2,000 new buses will join the RTC vehicle fleet this year including 1,200 new ones.

With this, the RTC is planning to install the vehicle tracking system in all of them.

RTC authorities said the ‘Maha lakshmi’ free travel for women facility will be valid in all these buses as well.

Meanwhile for the purpose of charging for electric buses, the corporation has already speeded up process of setting up of charging stations at Ranigunj, BHEL, Miyapur, Cantonment and HCU bus depots in the city.

‘Gamyam App’

‘TGSRTC Gamyam’ bus tracking app has been receiving good response from citizens. Within a year of its launch, over 10 lakh downloads have already been registered.

There have been balanced reviews for the app, with many complaining of non-availability of city bus services and unresponsive interface, errors and technical glitches.

Through the ‘TGSRTC Gamyam’ app, you can know which buses are available on the route at a given time and details of their starting and destination points. The details of the driver and conductor will also appear on it.

RTC officials said the app will be developed further based on the feedback from citizens. The tracking system will be installed across all the bus fleet.

This app is available on Google Play Store and can also be downloaded for free from TGSRTC official website www.tgsrtc.telangana.gov.in.

The app is available in Telugu and English.