‘TSRTC Gamyam App’ invokes good response

Commuters have also been using Gamyam app to review and complain about non-availability of city bus services and unresponsive interface, errors and technical glitches

By C. Romeo Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) ‘Gamyam’ bus tracking app which was launched recently has been receiving good response from citizens. Within a week of its launch, over one lakh downloads have already been registered.

Commuters have also been using the app to review and complain about non-availability of city bus services and unresponsive interface, errors and technical glitches.

Through the ‘TSRTC Gamyam’ app, one can know the buses available on the route at a given time, their starting and destination points along with details of the driver and conductor also appear.

“You can enter the route number of city buses, except ordinary buses presently, and find out its exact location. For long-distance services, buses can be tracked based on the reservation number. You can know the nearest bus stop through this app,” said a senior TSRTC official.

The app has been proving helpful to bus users who are frequent travellers from the city to districts or vice-versa. “I love the app. It is useful for those traveling in Palle Velugu, super luxury and district buses. Hopefully, the city bus services too are soon added to the app,” said a passenger, M.Prabhakar.

Another user, Y.Karthik appreciating the vehicle tracking accuracy said, “Really appreciate the TSRTC for this initiative. This app helps for real time tracking and to find buses on a given route. Tracking also seems accurate”.

There were also suggestions from citizens on the functioning of the app. A user, T.Sudheendra said, “There are constant freezes, errors and unresponsive interface. Also there is no information on city ordinary buses”.

TSRTC officials said the app will be developed further based on the feedback from citizens. The tracking system will be installed across all the bus fleet by October.

“Currently we have provided tracking facility for 4,170 buses of TSRTC including Pushpak and Metro Express services in Hyderabad. This facility has been provided to all buses except Palle Velugu services in the districts,” said an official.

The tracking facility will be connected to all the other services including city ordinary from October. Also one employee from each depot will be appointed to exclusively take care of the app functioning, the official added.

This app is available on Google Play Store and can also be downloaded for free from TSRTC official website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in. It is available in Telugu and English.