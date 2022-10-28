Thai transgender media mogul buys Miss Universe pageant

Hyderabad: Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a transgender Thai media mogul and transgender rights campaigner has bought the Miss Universe pageant making her the first woman to own the pageant outright.

She runs the KN Global Group which acquired the organisation for $20 million, according to a company announcement.

After a series of posts that referred to the Universe, Jakapong wrote, “Sometimes the UNIVERSE moves things away to allow other wonderful things to appear. Change is always good. In fact, Evolution is Common and Human Beings are always the subject to ‘Force for Change’(sic),” in an Instagram post. She later posted a picture that read ‘100% Ownership’.

Jakapong has starred in local versions of reality shows like ‘Project Runway’ and ‘Shark Tank’. She is also touted to be the queen of Indian Content and her company JKN Global Group has distribution rights for foreign documentaries, TV dramas, and reality television shows in Thailand.

She is also the founder of the Life Inspired For Thailand Foundation which advocates for the rights and dignity of transpersons in the country.

Although there is a change in management, Miss Universe Organisation chief executive Amy Emmerich and president Paula Shugart will remain to stay on in their roles.

The next Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to be hosted next January in New Orleans, United States.