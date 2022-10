| Thailand Police More Than 30 Killed In Childcare Center Attack

Thailand police: More than 30 killed in childcare center attack

By AP Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Photo: Twitter Police Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

Bangkok: Police in Thailand say more than 30 people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a childcare center in the northwest of the country.

Police Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

He said 30 people were killed but had no more details. Following the shooting the assailant took his own life.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far – 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

Further details were not immediately available.