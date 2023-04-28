The absence of shadow: Hyderabad gears up for a unique astronomical event

During Zero Shadow Day, not a single living creature nor inanimate object can cast any shadows in Hyderabad.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 02:24 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to witness a remarkable phenomenon known as Zero Shadow Day on May 9 at 12.12 pm, confirmed Birla Planetarium technical officer, Hari Babu.

This celestial event occurs twice a year in regions close to the equator, specifically between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer. During this time, not a single living creature nor inanimate object cast any shadows.

Explaining the phenomenon, Hari Babu said, “Zero Shadow Day occurs when the Sun is directly overhead, causing the objects to be aligned with the sunlight and not creating any shadows on the ground. It will be for a minute and will happen twice a year. The next occurrence will be on August 3.”

While Zero Shadow Day may seem like a rare occurrence, it is actually a regular event that happens twice a year in areas near the equator. The phenomenon is a result of the Earth’s axial tilt and the Sun’s position in relation to the equator.

When the Sun is directly overhead, the rays of sunlight fall perpendicular to the ground, causing objects to be aligned with the sunlight and not casting any shadows.

It is worth noting that the dates and times of Zero Shadow Day may vary depending on the location on Earth in relation to the sun. Therefore, it is not the same everywhere in the world.

However, for those in Hyderabad, May 9 at 12.12 pm is the perfect time to witness this remarkable phenomenon.