Hyderabad: Yamaha Blue Square showroom inaugurated

The Yamaha bikes have been attuned to the tastes of the younger population in the country, said Director, Yamaha Motors India Sales (YMIS), Hidefumi Kawai

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: Yamaha Blue Square showroom along with the workshop was inaugurated in Madinaguda on Thursday by Director, Yamaha Motors India Sales (YMIS), Hidefumi Kawai.

Speaking on the occasion, Kawai said, “There is a unique place and admiration for Yamaha bikes among enthusiasts worldwide. The Yamaha bikes have been attuned to the tastes of the younger population in the country.”

Hotwheels Automotive Pvt Ltd Madinaguda, MD, Teja Praveen said that Yamaha also had several models of two-wheelers that suit the need of homemakers and young women. On the occasion, a special cake was cut in the presence of Kawai. Senior officials from YMIS also distributed Yamaha merchandise including special T-shirts to Yamaha bikers.

Madhapur corporator Jagadishwar Goud, Yamaha Motors, South Zone Head, T G Mohan Raj, Telangana, AP, Regional Head (Sales), Mahesh, Regional Head (Services) A Satyanarayana, Blue Square Directors, Raja Bahadur, Kalyan, Vikranth, B M Vidyadhar, and other senior officials were present.

