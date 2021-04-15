The awe-inspiring journey of Chaya Devi

Paralysed for 22 years after a truck crashed into her house, Chaya Devi is a multi-talented achiever

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: On April 5, 1999, Chaya Devi, a resident of Rama Rao Nagar in Borabanda, suffered a severe spinal cord injury, with her legs being paralysed after a 14-wheeler truck carrying about 2,000 cement bags crashed into her house, trapping her underneath. The freak accident left her bed-ridden, which she has been for the last 22 years.

“My world changed overnight. The incident still fills my mind with fear,” says the 45-year-old, who was seven months pregnant at the time of the accident. She was disowned by her in-laws.

But Chaya Devi never let the physical challenge come in the way of a dignified life.

She hated the look of sympathy in everyone’s eyes and did not want to be looked upon as a physically challenged person. After suffering from depression for several months, she found a deeper purpose in life.

She bought a non-pedal sewing machine and resumed her tailoring business. She has been the backbone of the family since then.

“I learned to sew in school itself from my mother. At times, I used to stitch my own clothes. I dreamt of becoming a successful fashion designer. But after the accident, I was unsure how to live the rest of my life. I had a choice: to let my physical condition define me for the rest of my life, or to continue fighting. I chose to fight. I started stitching clothes and making money,” says the single mother of a 22-year-old son, who believes that strong determination is far more important than a strong body.

She receives a good deal of orders every month. She also trains other women in tailoring, free of cost at that, to make them financially independent and also gives tuition at home to school students.

There is almost nothing that Chaya Devi doesn’t want to try her hand at. “You name it, I do it. I was an LIC insurance agent, I’m into real estate business, I was into travel agency business, I counsel people, I paint and I’m into gardening – all these I do from this bed. I don’t like to be unoccupied. I have more than 300 plants at home. I was mad about gardening since my childhood. Whenever I feel low, I keep all the plants on my bed and spend time with them,” she adds.

Being bed-ridden has led to complications. Chaya lost her muscle strength and endurance. She developed diabetes. Her weight kept increasing, triggering more serious health concerns. But she didn’t give up. She started exercising and in just two months, she lost 20 kg and was back to being fit.

Chaya Devi is on a mission to help people with physical challenges cope with limitations, overcome challenges and build a rewarding life.

“I want to set up an NGO and start a YouTube channel. I will prove that physical challenges are not hindrance to being self-dependent,” she signs off.

